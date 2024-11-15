Play Brightcove video

The mother of a young man from London who went missing during a trip to Northern Ireland says she doesn’t expect to find him alive.

20-year-old Lester McLennan was last seen on 1 November walking in the Giants Causeway area.

He was visiting Northern Ireland with his mum to meet relatives. The alarm was raised when he failed to return to their accommodation in Belfast.

“I think we're looking for his body now,” Lalitha McLennan told UTV.

“I really want to know and I can’t do anything until I know.

His mum believes two tourists who discovered Lester’s backpack might have information which would help widen the search.

“I don't know where they come from with that bag, and if it was really near or if it was eight miles down the road, if it was eight miles down the road, then we could look at eight miles down the road thoroughly,” she said.

Lalitha is also asking farmers to check their outhouses.