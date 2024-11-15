By Rita Fitzgerald

"I'm 50 now, but I feel like a brand new artist."

I have to admit, it was lovely hearing these words from Robbie Williams at his press conference this week at Croke Park. The mega pop star shared an evening with us reporters, many of whom are superfans who had to check themselves at the prospect of a one-on-one interview, or even a selfie!

And Robbie certainly didn't disappoint. Full of charm and generous with his responses at the press conference, it really struck me just how at ease he is with himself these days and it was something I could relate to being in the over-50 club myself. That feeling of hey it's fine and even if it isn't, that's ok too.

Robbie, the former Take That star, flew into Dublin to announce his new tour which includes a Croke Park concert in August next year. As he chatted, his warmth and fondness for Ireland and Irish fans really shone through.

Sitting shoulder to shoulder with a packed room of journalists the questions to Robbie came thick and fast, and soon it was time for my own personal chat with him on the balcony. I settled my nerves (well he is a bit of a mega star) and sure the craic was just great.

On a more sombre note, the recent tragic passing of One Direction star Liam Payne has sparked conversations about the mental health of artists within the entertainment industry. Going into the press conference I thought about asking Robbie his thoughts on this if it felt appropriate, and it did.

To date I have never actually seen Robbie in concert but I have to say I'm really looking forward to Croke Park August 2025.

Y ou can see my conversation with Robbie Williams on UTV Life on Friday 15 November at 7pm. An extended piece will also be available on ITVX.

