Ruaidhrí Higgins has stepped down as Derry City manager by mutual consent after three and a half years at the club.

It comes after his side lost the FAI Cup Final last weekend against Drogheda United, and finished only fourth in the league after hoping to challenge for the title.

This means the Candystripes will not be involved in European football next season.

In a statement, Higgins wrote: "It’s with a heavy heart that I leave Derry City FC. As a proud Derry City man, it has been an honour to manage this football club – I have always given my all.

"Along with the staff, we took over on the 23rd April 2021 with the club at the bottom of the table. That season we qualified for Europe, my proudest achievement to date.

"In 2022 we won the FAI Cup for the first time in a decade and finished 2nd in the league and in 2023 we played in three rounds in Europe, again finishing second in the league.

"I am proud of all we have achieved together but I cannot deny that 2024 has been disappointing considering we were hoping to complete a domestic double and ultimately fell short."

He added: "I’d like to place on record my sincere thanks to the Chairman, Philip O’Doherty, for his unwavering support from start to finish.

"To the players, staff, board, volunteers and the supporters that backed us through the good and difficult times I thank you.

"I’ve had the privilege of managing some fantastic players. I have no doubt that the group will continue to compete for honours in the seasons ahead."

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.