A man wanted in the Republic of Ireland for assaulting a woman has been arrested by police in Belfast.The 55-year-old is wanted to stand trial for an offence of assault causing serious harm in Killarney, Co Kerry, on Christmas Eve 2015.He was initially located and detained by the UK Home Office’s Immigration Enforcement team.

An outstanding Irish extradition warrant was identified and he was then arrested by officers in Northern Ireland.He is due to appear at Laganside Extradition Court later on Saturday.Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “We appreciate the assistance of our partners in Immigration Enforcement in locating this man and identifying that he was wanted in another jurisdiction.

“This case involves a very serious assault against a woman which left the victim with life-changing injuries.“Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions.“We will relentlessly pursue all those attempting to evade justice.”

