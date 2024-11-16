Health Minister Mike Nesbitt says he has a revised plan to end the ongoing pay dispute with unions.

Speaking at a British Medical Association event in Belfast, Mr Nesbitt said he will take his proposals to other Stormont Executive ministers on Thursday.

On Monday, the Department of Health was allocated an additional £350 million in funding.

Mr Nesbitt has said he is still facing a shortfall of around £100 million to cover the cost of pay review recommendations in full.

The minister has insisted is he is only able to afford to offer pay parity for eight of the 12 months of this year, meaning there are four months that pay rises won't be back-dated.

Addressing the Northern Ireland General Practitioners Committee on Saturday, the Health Minister said: "I have been discussing this with the First Minister, the Deputy First Minister, the Finance Minister and I am convinced that all four of us believe that we have to find a solution, which means finding the money."

He continued: "The Executive will meet on Thursday and I will put to Executive colleagues a slightly revised plan to close that four month gap."

The British Medical Association says the recommended six percent pay rise needs to be paid in full.

Dr Francis O'Hagan, Chair of the NI GPs Committee, said: "Record show GPs here are already paid substantially less than our counterparts in England.

"I'm delighted you the minister mentioned the gap, and I would really value that we will get to a position where DDRB (The Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration) will be paid in full".

