A man has been charged with a number of offences after 1kg of suspected Class A drugs were seized in Co Down.

The arrest followed a police chase which commenced after a woman reported being assaulted in the Listooder Park area of Saintfield.

Chief Inspector Flanigan said: "A woman alleged that she had been assaulted a number of times earlier that night by a 30-year-old man, and that he had subsequently made threats towards her.

"Local officers on patrol spotted the man's vehicle in the Saintfield area. When signalled to stop, the vehicle made off, being driven in a dangerous manner at speed. "A pursuit was commenced; however this had to be terminated when officers, trained to drive with account for public safety, lost sight of the vehicle in the Ballygowan area.”

Police in Newtownards later located the vehicle and arrested the man.

A search of his vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 1kg of suspected Class A drugs.

Chief Inspector Flanigan continued: "A further search of the man's home address was commenced, at which our officers seized a quantity of suspected Class C drugs and drug-related paraphernalia."The man is due to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Monday.

