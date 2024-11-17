Police believe overnight arson attack in Newtownards could be linked to ongoing loyalist feud
Police believe an overnight arson attack in Newtownards could be linked to an ongoing loyalist feud. Accelerant was poured through the front door of a property in Weaver’s Grange in the early hours of Sunday. No one was inside the house at the time but the PSNI has described it as a reckless attack, which could have had “serious consequences” for the neighbouring property.
Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Thankfully, our Fire Service colleagues were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to them.“We are following a number of lines of enquiry, including a possible link to an ongoing loyalist feud in the area.”Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
