Police believe an overnight arson attack in Newtownards could be linked to an ongoing loyalist feud. Accelerant was poured through the front door of a property in Weaver’s Grange in the early hours of Sunday. No one was inside the house at the time but the PSNI has described it as a reckless attack, which could have had “serious consequences” for the neighbouring property.

Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Thankfully, our Fire Service colleagues were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to them.“We are following a number of lines of enquiry, including a possible link to an ongoing loyalist feud in the area.”Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

