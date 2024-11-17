Two men arrested after man assaulted in Co Fermanagh which left victim with part of ear missing
Two men have been arrested after a man was assaulted in Co Fermanagh.
Shortly after midnight on Saturday night it was reported that a man was located in the Main Street area of Belcoo with injuries including a cut above his eye, and part of his ear missing.
He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.
A man aged in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, common assault, criminal damage, assault on police and disorderly behaviour.
A second man, aged in his 30s, was also arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class C controlled drug.
Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Our investigation is ongoing, and anyone who might have any information which could assist us, is asked to contact 101, and quote reference number 648 of 16/11/24.”
