Two men have been arrested after a man was assaulted in Co Fermanagh.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday night it was reported that a man was located in the Main Street area of Belcoo with injuries including a cut above his eye, and part of his ear missing.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

A man aged in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, common assault, criminal damage, assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

A second man, aged in his 30s, was also arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

Detective Inspector Ryan said: “Our investigation is ongoing, and anyone who might have any information which could assist us, is asked to contact 101, and quote reference number 648 of 16/11/24.”

