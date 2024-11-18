Bobby Singleton has been named as the PSNI's new deputy chief constable.

He replaces Mark Hamilton in the role, after he announced his retirement in September.

Welcoming the appointment, Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: "This is great news for the PSNI.

"Bobby is dedicated to policing in Northern Ireland and he brings a wealth of knowledge, skill, leadership and experience to the job.

"He is already a key member of our leadership team having joined the PSNI in the first intake of recruits after its formation.

"Like myself, I know that Bobby truly understands the importance and responsibility that comes with this role and what a privilege it is to be a part of this organisation.

"This is a super appointment."

Bobby Singleton joined the PSNI as one of the first student officers in November 2001 and over the past 23 years he has held a number of roles within the police service.

Between 2014 and 2016 as a superintendent he was responsible for leading the delivery of community policing services for the city of Belfast and as a firearms and public order commander a series of complex and challenging multi-agency operations.

From April 2016 to May 2019, then a detective superintendent, he was the service’s lead for drugs, Organised Crime and the then newly established ‘Paramilitary Crime Task Force’ with the National Crime Agency and Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs.

On promotion to detective chief superintendent he was appointed as head of the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch in May 2019.

In March 2021 he was appointed temporary assistant chief constable and head of the Community Safety Department responsible for public protection, crime prevention, criminal justice and custody matters.

In December 2021 he graduated from the Strategic Command Course before being substantively appointed to Assistant Chief Constable by the Northern Ireland Policing Board in January 2022.

Policing Board Chair Mukesh Sharma MBE DL said: “I am pleased to confirm that Bobby Singleton has been appointed as the new Deputy Chief Constable of the PSNI.

"We look forward to working with him in this key position of support to the chief constable.”

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.