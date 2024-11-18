A woman aged in her 70s has died following a road traffic collision in west Belfast.

She was one of two pedestrians who were reportedly struck by a vehicle in the Hannahstown Hill area shortly after 6.50pm on Saturday, 9 November.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services and established that the vehicle had been involved in a collision with the pedestrians and a second vehicle," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Sadly, one of the pedestrians, a female in her 70’s, later died from her injuries in hospital.

"The second female pedestrian received treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening, while the vehicle drivers were uninjured."

Detectives have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.