A former senior police officer from Northern Ireland has been suspended from her job in England and is at the centre of a major investigation into alleged serious misconduct.

Una Kelly, formerly Jennings, now Assistant Chief Constable for Cheshire Constabulary, served in the PSNI for over a decade.

In a statement, Cheshire Constabulary said: "Assistant Chief Constable Una Kelly has been suspended from duty with immediate effect.

"This follows an ongoing independent investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct. This investigation relates to historic matters and does not involve Cheshire Constabulary in any way."

