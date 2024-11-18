The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice in Northern Ireland.

Forecasters say snow and icy surfaces will lead to difficult travel conditions on Monday afternoon, evening and overnight into Tuesday morning.

The warning comes into effect at 3pm on Monday covering all parts of Northern Ireland.

"Outbreaks of rain will arrive from the west during Monday afternoon, turning to sleet and perhaps wet snow at times during the afternoon, evening and first part of the night," the Met Office says.

"Snow is expected on high ground above 200 to 300 metres, where several cm snowfall is likely, and perhaps 5 to 10 cm across the higher parts of the Sperrins and Mournes.

"Settling snow looks unlikely on low ground. However, as skies clear overnight, temperatures will fall widely below freezing with ice forming on untreated surfaces.

"This will lead to difficult travelling conditions."

Forecasters say some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services, and icy patches can be expected on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The warning lasts until 10am on Tuesday.

