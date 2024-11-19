By Louise Small

The early cold snap is set to continue this week with further wintry showers and freezing conditions.

The Met Office today issued its second warning this week for snow and ice across Northern Ireland.

The warning comes into force at 6pm this evening and stays in place until 10am on Wednesday morning.Temperatures are expected to drop very quickly this evening with a widespread frost and icy stretches developing early on, with further wintry showers feeding in from the north west and the north coast overnight.We could see snow falling to lower levels with 1 to 2cm in places and up to 5cm over higher ground as temperatures drop to -4 or -5 degrees Celsius through the early hours.

It is likely that icy conditions could cause a few issues on untreated paths and roads. So, it is best to plan ahead and take extra time for your journey.Over the coming nights overnight frosts are expected to develop widely along with the risk of a few sleet and snow showers.

However, we have a change on the way this weekend with wet and windy weather sweeping in from the west.

