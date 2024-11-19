New legal challenge launched to upgrade of A5

A fresh legal challenge to the A5 road upgrade has been launched.

During a brief hearing at the High Court in Belfast on Tuesday, judicial review proceedings were commenced against Stormont’s Department for Infrastructure.

The case has been brought by nine applicants who are opposed to the dual carriageway scheme.

High Court judge Mr Justice McAlinden adjourned proceedings until later this month.

The Northern Ireland Executive gave the green light for the long-awaited upgrade to the A5 in October, and work to turn the road into a dual carriageway is set to get under way on the Strabane to Ballygawley stretch early next year.

There have been 57 deaths on the A5, which links Londonderry with Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone, since 2006.

A scheme to turn the road into a dual carriageway was first approved by the Executive in 2007 but it has been held up by legal challenges and uncertainty over funding.

Speaking in the Assembly on Monday, Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said many would be disappointed by news of the legal challenge.

He said: “I share, I’m sure, the vast majority of members’… great disappointment that this case has been brought forward.

“We’re all aware of the need for the A5 to save lives and open up the north west for greater connectivity.

“I can assure the member that my department will be defending this case very robustly.”

