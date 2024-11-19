Play Brightcove video

All pensioner households affected by cuts to winter fuel support are to receive a one-off payment of £100.

Earlier this year, the Labour Government announced that winter fuel payments would be means-tested.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons told the Northern Ireland Assembly he had bid for and received £17million to mitigate against the changes.

He told MLAs: “I can confirm a one-off winter fuel payment of £100 will be paid to all pensioner households affected by the Labour Government’s decision.”

Mr Lyons added: “This payment will be made available to all pensioner households who have had their winter fuel payments removed.

“There will be no application process as we will automatically identify eligible individuals through existing records.”

Mr Lyons said the payment would be made before the end of March 2025.

