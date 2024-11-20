Casement Park redevelopment cost understood to be £270m

UTV understands that £270million is one of the figures currently on the table for the redevelopment of Casement Park.

Back in March, UTV revealed that building the site in time for UEFA's Euro 2028 football tournament would be more than £300million.

When those plans were abandoned, changes were made to design plans which are believed to have reduced the costs.

While the Northern Ireland Executive, Irish Government and GAA have committed funds to the project, a £150million pound shortfall remains.

Appearing at a Westminster Committee yesterday, the secretary of state did not provide a funding commitment to the project.

In September, the Government ended hopes that the venue would host Euros games when it said it would not bridge a funding gap to deliver the redevelopment in time.

It said the risk to the public purse of missing the tournament deadline was too high.

The Government also expressed concerns about how the cost of the project had potentially risen to more than £400million.

The Stormont Executive had committed to redevelop Casement Park in 2011, as part of a strategy to revamp football’s Windsor Park and the rugby ground at Ravenhill.

While the two other Belfast-based projects went ahead, the redevelopment of Casement was delayed because of legal challenges by local residents.

The Stormont Executive then committed £62.5million to the Casement project.

The GAA has pledged to contribute £15million.

The Irish Government has offered roughly £42million and said this funding remains in place even without the stadium being built for the Euros.

