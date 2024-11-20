Eight post-primary school pupils have avoided injury after a bus crash in Co Fermanagh on Wednesday morning.

Police said they attended the single vehicle road traffic collision in the Tattygare Road area of Lisbellaw and "no serious injuries were reported".

A spokesperson for the Education Authority said: “The EA can confirm one of its buses was involved in a road traffic incident on the Tattygare Road, Lisbellaw, shortly after 8am today, 20 November 2024.

“The vehicle was transporting eight post-primary pupils.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported by either the passengers or the driver and all the children were safely transported from the scene by parents or family members.

“The PSNI was in attendance and a review of the circumstances of the incident will be undertaken.”

