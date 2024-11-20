New Northern Ireland weather warning issued

By Louise Small

The cold spell of weather is continuing today with the third weather warning in as many days.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice coming into force at 4pm this afternoon remaining in place until 10am on Thursday morning.

The warning areas include Co Antrim, Co Down, Co Armagh, Co Londonderry and Co Tyrone.

As wintry showers and cold conditions continue today a drop-in temperature later this evening will see a widespread hard frost and ice form in places; which could lead to some difficult conditions on untreated roads and paths.

A few sleet and snow showers are also likely across exposed northern coastal areas.

If you are planning on travelling, give yourself extra time for your journey.

Not needing to rush reduces the risk of slips, trips or falls. If you are walking try and stay on pavements along main routes which are likely to be less slippery and if you are cycling stay on main routes that are more likely to have been gritted and treated.

