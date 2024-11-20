Positive reports for once failing Hydebank Wood Secure College and Female Prison

Play Brightcove video

Two prisons at one south Belfast site, which independent reports once labelled "not good enough", have now scored top marks in their most recent unannounced investigations.

In 2013, Hydebank Wood Secure College and Women's Prison were deemed to be on a "downward spiral", and "not helping" inmates rehabilitate.

Now though, inspectors have found outcomes for prisoners in both prisons were ‘good’ against the four healthy prison tests of ‘safety’, ‘respect’, ‘purposeful activity’ and ‘preparation for release’.

These are the highest possible scores.

The reports were carried out by the Criminal Justice Inspection Northern Ireland (CJI), His Majesty's Inspectorate of Prisons in England and Wales (HMI Prisons), the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) and Education and Training Inspectorate (ETI).

There were still areas for improvement - inspectors found that too many inmates were missing planned hospital appointments. It was also noted that a dult safeguarding arrangements "were not fully effective", and "the investigation of safeguarding incidents and serious complaints was not sufficiently robust."

UTV was granted access to Hydebank along with other media outlets to film and conduct interviews in relation to the findings of these reports.

The tour included the busy beauty salon, barber shop and mechanic lab where inmates study for courses with Belfast Met.

There were also filming opportunities inside some cells, with the therapy dog Milo, inside the library and in a recreation room where some more vulnerable women were having tea and building puzzles.

Justice Minister Naomi Long was in attendance.

The minister said she understands that some viewers may feel prison doesn't look "awful" enough given that the prison houses criminals including convicted murdered, but explained why it is important that they focus on rehabilitation and opportunity for prisoners.

These results come as the prison service continues to feel the effects of a justice system under pressure.

Prisoner numbers remain higher than ever - 35 more women are in custody now than when the investigations took place in May and June of this year.

NI Prison Service Director General is Beverly Wall.

A recruitment campaign to fill 100 jobs within the NI Prison Service is currently live.

