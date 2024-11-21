A man in his 50s has died following a road traffic collision at the Clifton Street area of North Belfast on Thursday morning (21 November).

Police say they recieved a report that a cyclist and lorry were involved in a collision shortly before 8am.

The man, who was the cyclist sadly passed away at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Clifton Street remains closed in both directions between Carlisle Circus and North Queens Street, with both on slip and off slip onto the Westlink at Clifton Street closed.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 178 21/11/24.”

