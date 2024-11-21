Two properties set alight in major housing development in Co Anrim being treated as arson attack
Firefighters have dealt with a suspected arson attack at the scene of a housing development in Co Antrim.
Officers, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire on the Park Road in Mallusk at around midnight.
The fire happened at major housing development in Co Antrim where two residential properties were set alight.
No injuries have been reported following the blaze.
Police are currently treating this as arson and appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
