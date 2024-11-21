Firefighters have dealt with a suspected arson attack at the scene of a housing development in Co Antrim.

Officers, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire on the Park Road in Mallusk at around midnight.

The fire happened at major housing development in Co Antrim where two residential properties were set alight.

Two properties were set alight at the major housing development. Credit: Presseye

No injuries have been reported following the blaze.

Police are currently treating this as arson and appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

