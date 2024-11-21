A charity that represents carers in Northern Ireland is calling on the Executive to bring forward paid carer's leave.

New research from Carers NI has revealed that the region has the highest proportion of unpaid carers in the United Kingdom.

Thursday 21 November is Carers Rights Day, a milestone event for Northern Ireland’s 220,000 carers who provide hundreds of thousands of hours of care each week whilst juggling their other responsibilities.

Áine Magee from Carers NI said her organisation is marking the occasion by calling for carer's rights to be an Executive priority and highlighting the importance of statutory paid leave for caregivers.

She said: “Unpaid carers play a critical role in the life of the health service in NI and are increasingly stepping in to fill the gaps as services worsen.

"We all know NI’s population is getting older and on top of that we have a sicker population with the number of people with limiting long-term health conditions or disabilities rising and impacting nearly 1 in 4 residents.

“We also have a major decline in the provision of statutory care with the number of hours reduced by 23,000 hours since 2011.

"So, it’s no surprise that we have a major issue with support and rights for carers."

“What the NI government need to do is firstly list carers as a priority within the forthcoming programme for government and secondly, embed stronger employment and social legislative rights to help lift carers out of poverty, keep them supported in employment and help them access timely and equitable supports without having to fight for help every step of the way.”

Peter Privilege and his wife Jean care for her brother who is living with dementia.

Explaining the impact on their lives, Peter said: "Truthfully, I think at the moment we do not have a life because it is taken up by my brother-in-law.

"You work all your life and you retire and you think you are going to do great things. That is gone. Your time is really not your own.

"It is very hard to go on a holiday or to go anywhere."

On Carers Rights Day, Peter and Jean were enjoyed some well-deserved respite at Newington Day Centre in Belfast.

Service Manager Margaret McCrudden stressed the important role carers play in society and the help and support that is available.

"Many people do not even recognise that title. They'll come along and say, 'I'm not a carer'.

“They think it's a paid position. Then you say, 'No, but you are supporting a mother, father, brother, sister, and they will say, but that's my duty.

“So many carers don't even see themselves as a carer.”

Carers NI have said there has been a shift in the intensity of care and the number of carers in Northern Ireland is rising.

