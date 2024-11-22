Cocaine worth an estimated £750,000 has been recovered in a drug seizure in Omagh, County Tyrone.

Police made the discovery when they searched a van in the Doogary Road area on Thursday morning.

The PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Task Force are investigating suspected criminal activity linked to the Irish National Liberation Army.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We are committed to protecting our communities by removing dangerous drugs from our streets".

He added that the police are committed to tackling "all types of organised criminality linked to paramilitaries".

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support and we will continue to act on the information you provide us."

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.