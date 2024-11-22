Damage has been caused to a house during a racially motivated attack in south Belfast.

A number of windows were smashed with stones in the City Way area before 9.30 on Friday morning.

Police are investigating the incident and appealing for information and witnesses.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9.30am on Friday, 22 November, it was reported that a number of windows had been smashed at a residential property with stones.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of this incident, which we are treating as a racially motivated hate crime, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to get in touch.

“There is no place for this kind of behaviour in our society. It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to ensure that we live in a society where diversity is respected and people feel safe.

“Hate crime continues to be a priority for your local policing team, and we would encourage anyone with any concerns to contact us."

