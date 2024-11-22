Three men have been found guilty of the murder of Ian Ogle in Belfast in 2019. All three have been sentenced to life in prison.

Delivering his verdict in the non-jury trial at Belfast Crown Court, Mr Justice McFarland said he was satisfied that Glenn Rainey, 38, Walter Ervine, 43, and 41-year-old Robert Spiers were part of a group of five men who had attacked Mr Ogle.

There were cheers from the Ogle family when the verdict was announced.

Mr Ogle was 45 when he was beaten and stabbed 11 times just yards from his Cluan Place home in the east of the city in January 2019.

Two men had previously admitted killing Mr Ogle. Jonathan Brown, 39, from Whinney Hill in Dundonald, and 45-year-old Mark Sewell of Glenmount Drive in Newtownabbey were handed life sentences earlier this year.

