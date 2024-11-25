UTV's former Political Editor was remembered by MLAs on Monday during the day's Assembly sitting.

Ken Reid spent nearly thirty years working for the broadcaster where he reported on many of the worst atrocities of the Troubles before going on to chronicle the peace process.

He died last Wednesday following an illness.

At Stormont on Monday, representatives from across the political spectrum praised his professionalism, impartiality and personality.

Matthew O'Toole from the SDLP, said: "Conversations with him were always life-enhancing. You could start about some controversial issue of the day and then very quickly find yourself organically getting onto football or music."

The Speaker of the Assembly, Edwin Poots, had known Ken for years, and said: "Ken and I disagreed on many things; Linfield, Cliftonville, Liverpool, Everton, Van Morrison. His football taste was terrible, his music taste was terrible, but regardless he was a really fine gentleman and Northern Ireland is the poorer for the passing of Ken Reid."

A heartfelt tribute was also made by the Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt, who had worked with Ken for many years at UTV.

He said: "He was for that time my broadcasting brother and for that I am truly grateful. I hope you know yourself, you are loved and you are missed."

Ken's funeral will take place in his adopted home town of Ballymena on Thursday 28 November.

