A 21-year-old man is to appear in court on Tuesday charged with the manslaughter of a pensioner in Antrim.

Anthony 'Tony' Miskimmon, 74, was punched in the head and knocked unconscious on Station Road in the town on Saturday 2 November. He died in hospital the following Wednesday 6 November.

Earlier this month, a man appeared in court charged with wounding and criminal damage in connection with the incident.

After a review by the Public Prosecution Service, the man has now been charged with manslaughter.