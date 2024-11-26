Play Brightcove video

Some readers may find the details of this report distressing.

By Jordan Moore

Domestic abuse cases against males in Northern Ireland are on the rise.

PSNI figures obtained exclusively by UTV show there were 6,321 cases in 2023, up from 3,721 in 2014. That is roughly 17 every single day.

Two victims from the North West spoke out to help give a voice to the thousands of victims.

We have changed both their names and have hidden their identities.

Mark (not his real name) was in an abusive relationship for more than 20 years. He says he remembers days going to work and wearing long sleeve tops to hide the marks from his co-workers and even lying to his children when they asked him how he got his cuts and bruises.

Mark said: "I've been kicked, punched, scratched, I've been hit with plates and scalded with tea."

Despite his suffering, it took Mark two decades to finally speak out: "You feel a lot of shame for something that is beyond your control, it is a lonely place to be.

"It's not something men openly talk about or discuss because it really is a kind of, 'catch yourself on', 'man up' or you try and laugh it off, when deep inside you are really dying."

James (not his real name) suffered from anxiety and depression, brought on from years of domestic abuse. He said it is crucial that men who feel lost seek the help they require: "It has been a huge help for me anyway, being able to open up in a safe space and with no judgement. It was definitely paramount for my journey anyway, without a shadow of a doubt.

"Throughout the decades, you have always had to be the man, we just need to learn to open up a wee bit more, be in touch with our emotions and communicate a lot better. Do not suffer in isolation, get out there and source the right help."

The increase in domestic abuse cases comes at a time when funding for men's mental health services is being cut.

Alex Anderson was a councillor for Men's Action Network, a charity which helped men in the North West for 30 years: "Our agency has had to close, temporarily, because of funding issues. An agency which has saved the lives of men over those 30 years whatever the issue may be, not just domestic abuse.

"There needs to be that funding or we cannot offer a service."

Despite the fall in funding, awareness is being raised.

Marches have taken place in Belfast recently in support of male victims of domestic abuse and Chief Superintendent Lindsay Fisher from the PSNI's Public Protection branch had a clear message for victims and abusers: "Around 30% of our victims that come forward are male, for me that's where we speak to the perpetrators.

"They are thinking that it is acceptable but they are also thinking that they are not going to be caught. Perpetrators can't live under the cover of darkness when it comes to domestic abuse because police are shining a light on that."

If you've been affected by any issues in our news programmes, these links to independent charities and organisations may be able to provide some advice and support.

Domestic abuse

Men's Action Network

Women’s Aid NI

Mental health

Aware NI

Inspire Wellbeing

Sexual violence

Nexus

The Rowan

Suicide prevention

PIPS

Samaritans

Lifeline

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.