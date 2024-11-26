Police to increase patrols in retail areas throughout December

Police are to increase patrols in retail areas over the festive period.

Launching its annual Christmas operation, a senior PSNI officer also urged the public to be aware of crime prevention measures.

There will be increased police visibility throughout December in main shopping areas in town and city centres, night-life hospitality hotspots and major car parking facilities.

Chief Superintendent Stephen Murray, lead for operation season’s greetings, said: “The enhanced action will contribute towards tackling criminality through greater engagement with local communities, businesses and strategic associates.

“For the month of December, our focus will be on public safety across a range of priorities including roads, shopping destinations, nightlife and public spaces, public transport and violence against women and girls to ensure your overall safety when out and about.

“We will also be encouraging the public to adopt simple crime prevention measures regarding personal property and home safety, particularly those who plan to travel away over the festive period.”

Mr Murray added: “In the past we have seen an increase in domestic abuse incidents over the Christmas period and we want all victims to know that we are here for them no matter the time of day.

“If you need police assistance, please call us on 101 or report online. Always call 999 in an emergency. We will take active steps to support all victims of domestic abuse.”

The PSNI is partnering with Retail NI and Translink for the operation.

