Pressure on Prime Minister to bring Belfast boy home from Lebanon

David Nahle who was born in Northern Ireland is being held in Lebanon by his father - breaking UK Law.

Two weeks ago the Prime Minister promised to help.

On Tuesday David's mum Catherine Flanagan met with MP Hamish Falconer from the Foreign Office at Westminster as she continues to battle to bring her son home.

Speaking to UTV in London after that meeting, Catherine said: "I really need to meet with the Prime Minister. Hamish Falconer I mean he said he would help.

"It's my responsibility to keep going for my son. This is why I insist I meet with the PM."

The High Court in Belfast has ordered David must be returned. But his father Mustaphe Nahle is refusing to hand him back.

Today, during a meeting with Prime Minister Kier Starmer, DUP Leader Gavin Robinson directly asked him to step in.

"As soon as I arrived in the meeting I thanked the Prime Minister for the meeting we had with the Foreign Office but expressed my disappointment as to how it was conducted and the hope that Catherine has. This issue isn't going away. So whether it's the Deputy PM next or it's the PM next... we are asking the British Government to assist and I want to see progress," Mr Robinson told UTV.

Catherine fears for David's safety.

Israel airstrikes continued to bombard Beruit right up until a 60 day ceasefire was agreed between Israel and Hezbollah last night.

Catherine added: "He's being held a veritable hostage in Lebanon. I don't know where my 3-year-old child is."

A FCDO spokesperson said: “We provided consular assistance to Catherine Flanagan and were in contact with the local authorities. Minister Falconer met with Ms Flanagan on 26 of November.”

