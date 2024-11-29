A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting incident in Co Antrim.The PSNI said a victim had a shot fired at him following a “disagreement”.The incident occurred in Crumlin on Thursday evening.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report that at 5.30pm, a man had attended a residential property in the Randox Road area on a business matter.“He alleged that a shot was fired at him following a disagreement, which caused damage to the roof and rear window of his vehicle.“Thankfully, he was uninjured though very shaken by the ordeal.”The spokesperson added: “Shortly afterwards, local officers arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted murder.“He remains in custody at this time.“Inquiries are continuing. Anyone with information on the circumstances surrounding the report should contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1253 of 28/11/24.”

