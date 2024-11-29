Play Brightcove video

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) is to reduce the number of crews available to respond to 999 calls from 2am to 6am in the South Eastern Trust area in a bid to increase the number of ambulances available during busier daytime periods.

The Ambulance Service has insisted the move will provide the best service to patients.

However, Unite the Union has said crews are concerned about the level of early morning cover when the pilot initiative takes effect in February.

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said the move has left the community worried.NIAS said it “regularly examines all available data to determine how best to manage resources to provide the best possible service for patients.”It insisted the move is a 're-alignment of the hours of cover not a reduction in the total hours of planned cover' and added: “In addition to the positive impact that will be felt by patients, staff will benefit from the additional crews available to respond during the busiest periods.”