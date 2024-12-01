Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman in her 20s at a Belfast nightclub.

A second woman is in hospital after police received reports in the early hours of Sunday that the two had fallen unconscious.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman in her 20s at a nightclub in Belfast city centre during the early hours of this morning, Sunday 1 December.

“Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to the venue at around 2.20am following reports that two women had fallen unconscious.

“Sadly upon the arrival of the emergency services, one of the women was found to have passed away.

“The other was taken to hospital where she remains undergoing treatment.

“Police inquiries are at a very early stage and anyone who believes they may have information that could assist can contact police on 101 or submit information online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

Sinn Fein MLA Orlaithi Flynn said: “I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn that a young woman lost her life in the early hours of Sunday morning in Belfast city centre.

“This is an absolute tragedy and I want to extend my deepest condolences to the woman’s family and friends who have woken today to this unthinkable and heartbreaking news.

“My thoughts are also with another woman and her loved ones as she remains in hospital today undergoing treatment.

“Police have appealed for anyone who may be able to assist their investigation to contact them.”

