Giant ice hockey puck unveiled to mark 25 years of the Belfast Giants

A giant ice hockey puck has been unveiled at the SSE Arena to mark 25 years of the Belfast Giants.

The four-metre-tall structure was revealed on 2 December – marking the day of the Giants first home game on that date in 2000.

On one side, surrounding the puck’s perimeter, the motto ‘in the land of Giants, everyone is equal’ features as a nod to the club’s unofficial mantra of uniting the people and communities of Northern Ireland through sport and inclusivity.

On the reverse side of the puck are the words ‘they said it wouldn’t last’, aimed at those who doubted an ice hockey team could survive in Belfast.

Over the course of 25 seasons, the Belfast Giants have played more than 1000 home and away games and welcomed millions of ice hockey spectators to the arena.

Martin McDowell, Chair of The Odyssey Trust, said: “This installation is not only a celebration of the Giants’ 25th season, but is the perfect way to kickstart The Odyssey Trust’s 25th anniversary year. Across the entirety of The Odyssey Trust, making a real, genuine, and long-lasting impact on the lives of people in Northern Ireland remains at the heart of everything we do, and for 25 years, our foundations have been firmly rooted within our local communities.

“Throughout 2025, we have an exciting series of celebratory events that will take place across Odyssey, honouring The Trust’s significant economic, social and societal impact as we look ahead to the future with a renewed sense of pride and purpose.”

