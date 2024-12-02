Tributes have been paid to a woman in her 20's who died suddenly at a Belfast nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Chloe Ferris died at the scene, and was initially found unconscious - along with a friend. The friend was taken to hospital.

Chloe has been described as bright, bubbly and beautiful.

A death notice described Chloe as "beloved daughter" and "much loved" sister, aunt, niece, and cousin.

She was a former pupil of St Clare's Primary School in Belfast. In a social media post the school said they sent their "deepest sympathy to her mum, dad and brothers at this heart-breaking time".

She was remembered by her teachers as a warm, positive and bubbly girl.

Emergency services were called to Lux nightclub at around 2:20am on Sunday.

Police fire and paramedics were all called to Cathedral Quarter venue.

However, the beauty technician was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another woman who was also unconscious was taken to hospital.

A police investigation into what exactly happened here is now underway.

In a statement Lux Nightclub said Our thoughts and sympathies are with the parents and family during this very difficult time.

