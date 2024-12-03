There were celebrations in Bangor as charity Orchardville officially opened its' new premises at Conlig.

Dozens of the 150 adults who avail of the day opportunities, training and employment the group offers came together with families, carers, and staff for a special party.

Dignitaries including t he local Mayor the Health Minister and South Eastern Trust representatives also joined for speeches, festive snacks and seasonal tunes, some of which were signed in Makaton.

This joyful occasion came after a difficult year for service users and those who support them.

That's because between 50 and 60 adults engaging in a Action Mental Health programme in North Down were told in January that the services were to be axed due to funding issues.

In the wake of this "devastating" news, those impacted clubbed together to make sure services could continue somehow, and eventually it emerged that Orchardville were able to take the project on, on behalf of the South Eastern Trust .

One the 1st of June, Orchardville moved their newly expanded North Down operations to the premises at Conlig.

A spokesperson for Action Mental Health said: “We are delighted to know that the clients and families continue to receive the vital support they need, through the new service provided by Orchardville, on behalf of South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust.”

