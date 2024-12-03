A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder by police investigating the death of an eight-year-old girl at her home in Co Wexford.

Malikika Al Katib died after she suffered stab wounds in the early hours of Monday morning.

A man, aged in his 30s, was released from hospital on Tuesday and arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in the eastern region.

The schoolgirl was at home in New Ross with her mother when the incident happened on Sunday night.

It is understood that she had attempted to intervene when her mother was attacked by a man known to them.

She was taken to University Hospital Waterford but died from her injuries in the early hours of Monday.

Her mother and a man, both in their 30s, received treatment at University Hospital Wexford.

The post-mortem examination, which was conducted by State Pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis, took place yesterday – the results of which will not be released for operational reasons, gardai said.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the inquiry and an incident room has been set up at New Ross Garda Station.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have any information to come forward.

Therese White, principal of New Ross Educate Together National School where the young girl attended, said it is a “terrible tragedy”.

She said that the school has implemented its critical incident management plan.

“This is a terrible tragedy for the family, our school and our community,” she said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by these events. Our sympathy and thoughts are with family and friends.

“The school has implemented our critical incident management plan and we are in receipt of support from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS).

“They have been with us all day supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to assist students at this time.

“Our teachers are helping students to deal with this tragic event.

“We will be sharing information with parents today around how they can support their children at this difficult time.”

Independent councillor in New Ross Michael Sheehan said the community has been devastated by the death.

Mr Sheehan, who sits on the board of the school where the young girl attended, said the wider community will rally to support her family.

“People are very shocked that this has happened in our community,” Mr Sheehan said.

