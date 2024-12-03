A family of five, including three children, has escaped injury following an arson attack in north Belfast.

Police received reports of an attack on a house in the Glenrosa Link area shortly before midnight on Monday (2 December).

It was reported that three windows had been smashed, paint was thrown at the property, while three tyres of a car were also slashed.

Inspector Adams said: "We then received a second report 15 minutes later, at 12.10am, that the same house and a car were on fire.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire.

"We believe at this stage a container of rubbish was set alight at the front of the house, where two adults and three children were inside. Thankfully, no one was injured during this attack."At this time we believe the suspect is a man, of slim build, wearing a dark coloured coat who made off prior to police arrival."

Police are appealing for anyone with information or CCTV to come forward to help with the investigation.

