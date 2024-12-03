Two men arrested as part of probe into death of woman at nightclub in Belfast

Two men have been arrested as part of an investigation into the death of woman at a nightclub in Belfast.

Chloe Ferris died at the scene at Lux in the city and was initially found unconscious - along with a friend.

The friend was taken to hospital.

Chloe has been described as bright, bubbly and beautiful.

On Tuesday afternoon i n a statement, the PSNI said: "Police investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman in her 20s at a night club in Belfast city centre during the early hours of Sunday, 1st December, have made two arrests as part of their enquiries.

"The men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of drug related offences. They have since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

"Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information which could assist with the investigation to contact them on 101, or submit information online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport."

