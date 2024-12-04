One man has been arrested after a “sophisticated cannabis factory” was discovered by police in Co Tyrone.

Detectives said they seized cannabis with an estimated street value of around £200,000 in Ballygawley on Tuesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 3pm, officers were called to an address in the Dungannon Road area.

“A sophisticated cannabis factory was uncovered and a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and cultivation of cannabis.

“He remains in custody at this time.”

The spokesperson added: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“Our investigation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to contact police on non-emergency number 101.”

