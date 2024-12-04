Play Brightcove video

An organisation working with the homeless in Belfast has said it fears people will die on the streets this winter.

People's Kitchen has called for a discussion around how the Housing Executive responds to extreme weather.

The Housing Executive maintains its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol is proactively enacted when necessary and forms part of a coordinated approach.

Paul McKusker from The People's Kitchen said: "There is a meeting next week with all the agencies organised by Homeless Connect.

"I think at that meeting we need to be very clear moving forward to ensure the parameters around the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol are looked and to ensure that additional beds can be made available in any emergency in the city if we need people off the streets.

"It is going to get colder over winter the next few months and people are at risk of dying on the streets."

John and Kenzie know what life on the streets is like. They spent several months in a tent in Belfast city centre.

"We were thankfully staying on the streets when it was not as cold, it was summer and we were warm enough.

"The people on the streets now we would love to just try and help them because it is freezing cold and we know what it is like. It is scary.

"We were luck we had a tent, these people don't. These people are actually lying on the bare floor", Kenzie said.

John added: "We were lucky that we had eachother. We were able to push eachother through it."

In a statement the Housing Executive said: “The implementation of this protocol is not a statutory duty and we proactively enact the protocol when it is necessary. “We routinely monitor weather conditions, including all warnings issued by the Met Office, as part of our planning for the implementation of a SWEP. “Each decision is a result of a coordinated approach within the Housing Executive, supported by a range of partners who provide additional emergency accommodation. “These are regulated and experienced organisations and have been working extremely hard to meet a growing demand for their services."

John and Kenzie are now in a hostel their hope is that by next Christmas they will be in a new home.

