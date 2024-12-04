A man has been taken to hospital after a serious assault in Carrickfergus.

The incident took place just before 10 o'clock on Tuesday night outside a property in the Irish Quarter West area.

The victim sustained injuries to his head and body.

Police have appealed to anyone who may have CCTV to come forward. Detective Inspector Lyttle said: “At approximately 9.45pm police received a report that a man had been seriously assaulted outside a property in the Irish Quarter West area. “Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his head and body."

