Members of the Unite union who work for Northern Ireland Water are set to take industrial action next week.

Workers have warned that full strike action could follow before Christmas if a dispute over pay is not resolved.

The union has said other civil service workers received a pay uplift 21 months ago, and have branded the delay for them as 'a disgrace'.

NI Water employees are the only civil service workforce who have yet to receive a five percent pay increase and £1,500 one-off payment from the 2023-24 tax year.

The Union has written to Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald to demand she urgently approve the pay increase to avoid the prospect of industrial action.

Unite regional officer Joanne McWilliams said: “Our members play a vital role in ensuring the supply of safe drinking water.

“The minister must act immediately, deliver the 21 month overdue pay increase to our members and end an entirely avoidable and disruptive industrial dispute."

In a statement to UTV, the Finance Department said: "The further information necessary to progress the approval of the NI Water pay remit was only received on 2 December.

"Officials continue to work at pace to assess the pay remit, which will be approved once the department has had the opportunity to properly scrutinise and is satisfied with the information provided.

"A decision is expected this week."

Water workers will begin their action shortly after midnight on Tuesday 10 December with the prospect of an all-out strike on Tuesday 16 December.

