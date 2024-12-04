Ovarian cancer campaigners to demand awareness campaign at Stormont

Play Brightcove video

Christine Campbell from Dundonald, Pauline Donnelly from Swatragh and Jenny Maginn from Armoy are three strangers who found each other amid the storm that is an ovarian cancer diagnosis.

These three ladies say they would prefer to stay out of the limelight, but they feel it is imperative that they use their experiences to try and improve outcomes for other women.

That is because they all believe that early diagnosis of this illness is life-saving, but that few people are aware of the symptoms - indeed they didn't know the warning signs either, until they had to get to know.

Surgeries, chemo, medication and regular testing ensued.

They are therefore meeting with the First and deputy First Ministers next week, to call for a fully funded awareness campaign.

Jenny, Pauline and Christine sat down for a conversation with Sarah McCarron.

“The First Minister and deputy First Minister are due to meet with a number of women with ovarian cancer diagnoses next week to discuss their experiences," an Executive statement said.

“Cutting health waiting times is one of the key priorities as part of our draft Programme for Government and our focus is on supporting those on cancer and time-critical waiting lists to get them the treatment they need.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Health said: "The Public Health Agency regularly promotes Be Cancer Aware messaging to raise awareness of cancer signs and symptoms and encourage the public to present to their GP if they notice any unusual changes."

The statement continued: "The Be Cancer Aware website is promoted for more information as part of the messaging, the website includes information on ovarian cancer signs and symptoms Ovarian cancer | Be Cancer Aware (becancerawareni.info).

"Cancer prevention is one of the strategic themes within the Cancer Strategy and improved awareness raising of the potential signs and symptoms of cancer is essential to ensuring this.

"This includes wider collaboration, co-design and co-delivery with a wide range of stakeholders from across the Health and Social Care System, charitable, community and voluntary sectors on the implementation of the related cancer strategy priorities.

"The Department continues to engage with key stakeholders across the sector including Target Ovarian Cancer, the UK's leading ovarian cancer charity. The continued working with key stakeholders is an important part of how we can increase awareness of the signs and symptoms of cancer and to allow for earlier diagnosis, treatment and improved outcomes for those with a cancer diagnosis."

You can read more about ovarian cancer on the Target Ovarian Cancer

