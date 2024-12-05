Conor McGregor ordered to pay Nikita Hand’s costs in civil case

Conor McGregor has been ordered to pay the costs of a civil action taken against him by Nikita Hand who accused him of rape.

Ms Hand, 35, from Dublin, was awarded almost £207,000 in damages against Mr McGregor, after a three-week civil trial last month.

On Thursday, the High Court in Dublin ruled that James Lawrence, from whom she also sought damages for assault but lost, cannot claim his costs against her.

It was decided that Ms Hand will pay her own costs in relation to her civil case against Mr Lawrence, and Mr McGregor will have to pay the full costs of his side of the case.

