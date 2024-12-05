Play Brightcove video

A hockey club in east Belfast has been bringing those often left on the sidelines onto the pitch.

CI Ladies Hockey Club hosted a four week course for young people with diverse needs who love the sport.

The idea, sparked by one of the club's hockey mums, Claire McAteer.

She told UTV: "My younger two daughters play juniors and minis here at the club, and my oldest daughter, who has Down Syndrome loves coming along and watching them.

"She is their biggest cheerleader, but she can't play in her own age group so it was brilliant that CI started Inclusion Hockey this year to facilitate her needs.

"It meant she could come along and do sports that are the same as her sisters but within an environment that suits her needs."

Claire added: "To have the buddy system during the sessions was amazing.

"Having senior players coming along, help out every week and teach the young people skills was brilliant.

"It wasn't just a case of, 'Here's a ball and a stick'. The skills she's learned have been brilliant."

While the young people had plenty of fun, so did their 'buddies'.

Ali Rodgers from CI Ladies Hockey Club told UTV that she had "never done anything like this before" but loved every second of the course.

"I really enjoyed helping out with the sessions.

"We made it as fun as possible, because if wasn't fun then they wouldn't have wanted to come back but it was really, really good."

CI Ladies Hockey Club Captain, Ash Spence, said she left each of the sessions "loving life, as it was just so good to see the kids enjoying themselves.

"The enthusiasm was just amazing".

She explained that this is not the only inclusive activity that the club has hosted.

"One of our former club presidents, Beverley suggested that we should try 'Walking Hockey', and we had people out who hadn't played in maybe 20 or 30 years.

"The hardest part was trying to walk and not run", explained Ash.

