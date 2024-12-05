UK government takes 'first steps' towards repealing and replacing Legacy Act

The Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said the UK Government is taking the “first steps” to honour its commitment to repeal and replace controversial legacy legislation.

Making a statement to the Commons on Wednesday, Mr Benn said: “The steps I am outlining today seek to correct the mistakes of the previous government’s approach, ensure compliance with the ECHR (European Convention on Human Rights) and deliver on what this Government has promised.

“The removal of conditional immunity, the reinstatement of legacy inquests halted by the Act, restoring civil cases and reforming ICRIR (Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery) while enabling it to continue working on behalf of the growing number of families who have already sought its help.”

Mr Benn continued: “Part of the reason that ICRIR does not currently command the confidence from all survivors and victims groups is because it was created in an Act that closed off any other route of remedy.

“People were told, ‘you cannot have a civil case. You can’t have an inquest. If you’re having an inquest now, we’re cutting it short on the May 1 deadline and the only place you can go is there’.

“Well that damaged, if I may say so, it damaged confidence in ICRIR.”

Conservative shadow Northern Ireland secretary Alex Burghart told MPs Labour has a “mandate” to change legacy legislation, but urged ministers to “spare a thought” for veterans who may feel a sense of “dread”.

Mr Burghart told the Commons: “The Labour Party won a general election on a manifesto which included a number of measures which the Secretary of State has just discussed and it has a mandate to make the changes it wants to make.

“But I will say this: there was an attempt by the last government, a desire by the last government to draw a line under many difficult things that have happened and with the actions that the Government is now taking, that line is being erased.

“I’ll remind the House of the central reasons that the last government legislated for – it did so to try and protect some elderly people including servicemen who were being brought before inquests to discuss events that may or may not have happened very many years before.”

The shadow Northern Ireland secretary added: “Tonight, there will be many such men harbouring a sense of dread, and I know the Government is taking a different approach, but I do ask them to spare a thought for those men this evening and to think very deeply about what it can do to support them.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said in his reply: “I do acknowledge the point which he has raised about veterans, and we hold them very close to our hearts. And I know that the Defence Secretary (John Healey) who is in the chamber this evening does exactly the same.”

