By Anna Kane

Parents have spoken out about the stigma surrounding disabilities despite an estimated one in four people in Northern Ireland being disabled.

Matthew Sheppard, who's daughter Joniece, has cerebral palsy says: "Barriers often stem from attitudinal and systemic issues, such as stereotypes, discrimination and policies that fail to account for the needs of disabled people.”

Matthew describes Joniece as a bright and strong child, always full of joy but he says: “The greatest challenge for my daughter is the lack of adequate training for staff to support individuals with diverse disabilities effectively.”

This week marks International Disability Day. According to Disability Action, a charity based in NorthernIreland, one in four people in the region are estimated to have a disability.

The day was first marked in 1992 by the United Nations as an occasion to celebrate, supportand engage with disabled people.

Matthew said: “Many people assume that disabled individuals have poor quality of life, overlooktheir individuality, and blame their challenges on societal barriers like inaccessibility."

He further highlighted the lack of face-to-face services for disabled people.

He explained to UTV that: “Many medical professionals are not engaging with [his daughter] directlyregarding surgeries that should have been completed within the NHS and within reasonablewaiting times."

Matthew said getting to know the individual would help break down the barriers.

The NI Equality Commission informed UTV that from 2023 to 2024, 52 complaints about disability discrimination were made.

They continued: “Disability discrimination remains the largest ground of enquiry with quite some margin”.

Another parent highlighting the inequalities impacting the disabled community is Rebecca Corbett, who's son Frankie is living with hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT) and autism.

Rebecca describes Frankie as a "lovely and bubbly boy". She is calling for more inclusive spaces for children like her two-year-old son.

Speaking to UTV she said that: "There should be more facilities for children who cannot cope in loud spacesto go and enjoy things the way they should.

"More understanding is needed around children with a disability, making it more positive and focusing on what they can do and not what they can’t do."

