The First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly will meet the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer as well as the Taoiseach and Tanàiste in Edinburgh later.

The heads of all the UK devolved nations as well as the leaders of the Irish Government are coming together for a meeting of the British Irish Council, an institution set up under the Good Friday Agreement.

The discussions are expected to focus on approaches across the UK and Ireland to transition to a low-carbon economy in a sustainable and just way.

The summit will be the first opportunity for the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to meet in person with Simon Harris and Micheál Martin since the results of the Irish election last weekend.

While discussions to form a government in Dublin are underway, Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin is expected to be Taoiseach once more, rotating the position with Fine Gael leader Simon Harris.

The Taoiseach Simon Harris and Tánaiste Micheál Martin will have a range of bilateral meetings including with Sir Keir Starmer, First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

While a ‘just transition’ to a clean economy is on the agenda for the BIC summit, a range of other issues are expected to be raised during bilateral meetings between Stormont ministers and the Prime Minister.

On Wednesday the Secretary of State Hilary Benn confirmed he was beginning the process of repealing parts of the controversial Legacy Act. However, all of Northern Ireland’s political parties are against the act and do not support the government’s plans to keep the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery.

The Stormont Executive has also raised concerns about the Government’s recent budget including the increase in National Insurance and the pressure it is putting on Northern Ireland businesses.

Stormont is also preparing for its first vote on the operation of the Windsor Framework in Northern Ireland. The vote will take place in the Stormont Assembly next week and does not need cross community support for the current post-Brexit trading arrangements to stay in place.

The Government is also being pushed for a decision on funding for Casement Park.

