1500 homes in Northern Ireland remain without power following Storm Darragh after NIE engineers worked through Sunday night to restore connections.

Gusts of up to 70mph caused extensive damage to the electricity network in the region, with NIE saying 95,000 customers lost power.

Co Antrim saw the most impact, with power station EP Ballylumford temporarily halting electricity generation on Saturday following damage to a chimney and scores of roads blocked by fallen trees.

Community assistance centres are set to open on Monday for those still without power. They’ll be open from noon until 2pm and again from 5pm-7pm at South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon, Seven Towers0 Leisure Centre in Ballymena, Kilkeel Leisure Centre, Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre in Ballymoney, Omagh Leisure Centre, Donaghadee Community Centre and Dungannon Leisure Centre.

